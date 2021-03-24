Octopath Traveler Now Available on Game Pass for Xbox, PC

Ocotpath Traveler is one of the finest JRPGs on the market – and after three years of being on the Switch for consoles, Xbox players can now enjoy it either on its own or as part of Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate. This RPG offers up a stunning “HD Pixel” art style and eight distinct paths to play through – so no matter what kind of class you enjoy playing with in a JRPG, you will find one to enjoy here. The game was fantastic on the Switch, but becomes an even greater value now with Game Pass on either the Xbox or PC, where the game has been available via Steam for quite some time.