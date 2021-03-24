Rolled Out! Hits Steam with Super Monkey Ball-Esque Action

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a new Super Monkey Ball game – but a new indie title aims to help fill that void. Rolled Out! is now available on Steam and offers a mouse and ball approach to the classic Monkey Ball formula. As an early access release, it does have a lack of polish in some regards – but also offers up a lot of core stages to enjoy as well. With its Arcade stages, there are three levels of stages to enjoy with many stages available in a practice mode as well so players can enjoy them without having their times or retries tracked. Right out of the gate, it offers up solid controller support with the left stick controlling movement of the area around the player and A confirming your menu choices. Beyond that, there isn’t much needed for control and the game really does nail the feel and physics of Super Monkey Ball quite nicely. If you’ve been craving a new Monkey Ball game and Banana Blitz HD didn’t scratch the itch for you, check out Roll Out!