RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition Coming To Nintendo Switch

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition, the popular hack and slash game based on Rooster Teeth’s acclaimed hit series, will be making its Nintendo Switch debut with some nice additions on the Nintendo eShop on May 13. RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition will include two player couch co-op and four player online co-op along with eight all new outfits added to the characters’ wardrobes. Additionally, all three years of content updates will be included in this version. Players will be able to level up their favorite RWBY characters as they experience a fully canon storyline with voiceovers from the cast of the show with a score from RWBY’s composer. Players can also prove they are the ultimate Huntsman or Huntress by defeating waves of enemies and building defense turrets in Grimm Gauntlet and Horde Mode.

If the game announcement wasn’t enough, there is the RWBY Definitive Couch Co-Op Pack Sweepstakes, where fans can enter to win one of three ultimate RWBY prize packs valued at $1000 each, featuring exclusive RWBY merchandise. Each pack includes a limited edition Alpha Beowulf statue, a RWBY Grimm Street Fight print art set by artist Yin Shian Ng, the RWBY Semblance Sumi-E weekender bag, a RWBY x Ein Lee Ruby pint glass set, a RWBY Team RWBY throw blanket, a 1 year subscription to Rooster Teeth First, and a digital copy of the game for Nintendo Switch. To enter the sweepstakes, simply go to www.RWBYGrimmEclipse.com. Winners will be announced the week of May 13 to coincide with the game’s release.