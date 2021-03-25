Sega Astro City Mini Arcade Cabinet Revealed

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Sega is offering a miniature version of the famous arcade cabinet: the Sega Astro City. For those unfamiliar, this cabinet was popular in the ’90s with over 50,000 cabinets in Japan alone and it was also where people were first introduced to one of the pioneering 3D fighters, Virtua Fighter. The Astro City mini is a 1/6 scale model of the original with a 4″ screen and joystick with six buttons, constructed from resin to capture the authentic feel of the original cabinets. The Astro City Mini comes with 37 classic arcade games pre-installed, including a 720P-HD version of Virtua Fighter and the public debut of Dottori Kun. The console is available for pre-order now at Funstock.co.uk for only £129.99, and there is a bundle edition which includes 2 controllers for £189.99 that can be ordered from here. The full game list is included below.

Virtua Fighter

Space Harrier

Rad Mobile

Fantasy Zone

Altered Beast

Golden Axe

Golden Axe – The Revenge Of Death Adder

Alien Syndrome

Alien Storm

Wonder Boy

Wonder Boy In Monster Land

Wonder Boy III Monster Lair

Shinobi

Shadow Dancer

Cyber Police Eswat

Crack Down

Gain Ground

Quartet 2

Puyo Puyo

Puyo Puyo 2

Columns

Columns II

Stack Columns

Bonanza Bros.

Tant-R

Ichidant-R

Thunder Force AC

Sonic Boom

Dottori Kun

Flicky

Sega Ninja

My Hero

Arabian Fight

Dark Edge

Cotton

“Alex Kidd with Stella The Lost Stars”

Scramble Spirits