Sega Astro City Mini Arcade Cabinet Revealed

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Sega is offering a miniature version of the famous arcade cabinet: the Sega Astro City. For those unfamiliar, this cabinet was popular in the ’90s with over 50,000 cabinets in Japan alone and it was also where people were first introduced to one of the pioneering 3D fighters, Virtua Fighter. The Astro City mini is a 1/6 scale model of the original with a 4″ screen and joystick with six buttons, constructed from resin to capture the authentic feel of the original cabinets. The Astro City Mini comes with 37 classic arcade games pre-installed, including a 720P-HD version of Virtua Fighter and the public debut of Dottori Kun. The console is available for pre-order now at Funstock.co.uk for only £129.99, and there is a bundle edition which includes 2 controllers for £189.99 that can be ordered from here. The full game list is included below.
Virtua Fighter
Space Harrier
Rad Mobile
Fantasy Zone
Altered Beast
Golden Axe
Golden Axe – The Revenge Of Death Adder
Alien Syndrome
Alien Storm
Wonder Boy
Wonder Boy In Monster Land
Wonder Boy III Monster Lair
Shinobi
Shadow Dancer
Cyber Police Eswat
Crack Down
Gain Ground
Quartet 2
Puyo Puyo
Puyo Puyo 2
Columns
Columns II
Stack Columns
Bonanza Bros.
Tant-R
Ichidant-R
Thunder Force AC
Sonic Boom
Dottori Kun
Flicky
Sega Ninja
My Hero
Arabian Fight
Dark Edge
Cotton
“Alex Kidd with Stella The Lost Stars”
Scramble Spirits