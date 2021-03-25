Back 4 Blood Delayed to October

Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today delayed the release of Back 4 Blood.

The spiritual successor to Turtle Rock Studios’ Left 4 Dead franchise will no longer launch this summer. Originally scheduled for a June 22 release, the co-op zombie survival shooter will now launch on October 12. An open beta will take place this summer.

The delay was revealed via the game’s official Twitter account. As with previously announced delays, the developers merely state that they need more time to work on the game.

Back 4 Blood is the latest in a long string of AAA games delayed from their original dates. The culprit is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has altered the way developers work on projects. Back 4 Blood is also the third major Warner Bros. Interactive Game title to be hit with a delay, albeit the game is coming in 2021. Both Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy were pushed to 2022.

Back 4 Blood launches October 12 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.