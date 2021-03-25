Bloodborne: The Old Hunters Receives figma Figure for Pre-Order

Bloodborne has been an amazing success for FromSoftware ever since releasing in 2015 and its popularity hasn’t slowed down. A figure, as portrayed in the Old Hunters expansion, has been announced for pre-order. It’s continued growth means fans will get to include this new figma as part of their collections.

The Hunter comes as an articulated figure to be posed based on the action in the game. It is highly detailed complete with intricate patterns along the sleeves and a coat covered in scratches and a shredded hem. A few signature weapons are included such as the Hunter Axe, Whirligig Saw and Ludwig’s Holy Blade as well as different hand pieces to swap. You even receive a Messenger accessory when ordering via Good Smile Company.

Pre-order are open from March 25 to May 13. However, the figure won’t be available to own until January 2022. Have a closer look at all the details of the product below.