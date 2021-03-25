Deiland: Pocket Planet Heads to Switch Next Month

After a great 2020 from Chibig Studio with their release of Summer in Mara, the team is going back to their roots with the release of Deiland: Pocket Planet next month. And by roots we mean that quite literally as the farming simulation title previously came out for PS4 and PC. Now, interested Switch players will have a chance.

You get to plant crops, build a farm and tend to animals on your own little planet as it progresses through the seasons. Its spherical shape makes for a unique and interesting way to traverse a farm. Complete over 100 quests, meet interesting characters and craft recipes. Over time discover your planet’s inner magical secret. Deiland is a wholesome game with charming graphics offering a relaxing time.

View the trailer below for a closer look at what’s to come and look it to launch on April 15.