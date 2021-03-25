Fallback Makes the Leap from PC to Switch

Microids Indie and developer Endroad have announced that they will be bringing their sidescrolling rogue-like Fallback to the Nintendo Switch. The game was released on Steam in October 2019 and enjoys a positive reception there, and this release will mark the first console transition for it.

Fallback takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humans have been driven to the underground after a great cataclysm befalls the planet. There, they gather in a city named Eden, where players will control a member of a rebellion bent on returning to the surface. Like many such stories, there’s a greedy, opaque corporation bent on crushing any sort of uprising, and the main character must overcome them to prevail in the end.

Check out the Switch version’s announcement teaser below: