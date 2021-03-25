Fanatical Offers The Falconeer at Lowest Price Yet in Platinum Build-a-Bundle

The Falconeer was a sleeper hit towards the end of last year and one of the finest dogfighting games released in the past decade. Now, it’s available as part of a build your own bundle promotion with Fanatical for a mere $9.99. For $9.99, you can get three games, for $15.99, you can get five games, and $19.99 gets you seven games in the available listing. Players can choose from The Falconeer, Call of Cthulhu, South Park The Fractured But Whole, Mud Runner, Nine Parchments, Starpoint Gemini Warlords, Fell Seal, Shadow Tactics, Crimes and Punishments, Trine 3, Killing Floor 2, The Division, Sundered, STEEP, Rayman Legends, Faeria, For Honor, Rising Storm 2, Tales of the Neon Sea, JOTUN: Valhalla Edition, Through the Darkest of Times, Oriental Empires, and Townsmen. There are some less than amazing games here, but you can’t go wrong with South Park, Trine, Rayman, Facloneer, Shadow Tactics, or Fell Seal.