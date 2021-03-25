Ghost of Tsushima Film in Development with John Wick Director

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions today announced that a Ghost of Tsushima film is in development.

Sucker Punch Productions and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s hit action-adventure game is getting its own film adaptation. John Wick director Chad Stahelski is attached to direct the film with Stahleski, Alex Young, and Jason Spits producing 87Eleven Entertainment. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce through PlayStation Productions with developer Sucker Punch Productions serving as Executive Producers on the project.

Ghost of Tsushima follows Jin Sakai as he attempts to repel the Mongol invasion of his home, Tsushima. No word yet on casting or how close the plot of the film will follow the game.

Ghost of Tsushima launched last summer to great critical and commercial success. With 2.4 million copies sold in three days, it became the fastest-selling new IP for the PlayStation brand. By the time the holiday season rolled around, the game had sold over 5 million copies. Now, the game sits at 6.5 million copies sold. We ultimately named Ghost of Tsushima our 2020 Game of the Year. Hopefully, the the film finds the same level of success.

Thanks, Deadline!