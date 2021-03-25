Hidden Palace Releases Hundreds of PlayStation 2 Prototypes

There was some huge news in the PlayStation 2 world this month. Hidden Palace revealed their “Project Deluge” which provides hundreds of PS2 prototypes online.

At this time, the release is still in progress. Folks are working to analyze the discs to determine the differences between prototype builds of games and their final builds. Never before seen assets, levels, and more are being unearthed thanks to this release.

There are hundreds of PS2 prototypes available now. It might take a bit of work, but anyone is free to take the titles for a spin and share what you learn with Hidden Palace and The Cutting Room Floor.