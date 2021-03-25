Hunt: Showdown Gets New Boss, Live Event

Developer Crytek has announced a new live event for Hunt: Showdown called “As the Crow Flies,” which will be running from March 24 to April 12 and have players investigating clues, hunting down murders of crows and more with the goal of earning Event Points that will eventually serve to unlock Scrapbeak, a brand new boss. That’s act one — act two, which begins once Scrapbeak is revealed, will give players a chance to unlock exclusive-to-the-event gear, as well as a Legendary Hunter. Logging in during this event at all will net gamers 1 iron reliquary as well as a new Legendary Chain Pistol called Dark Miasma.

All of this is in celebration of the three-year anniversary of the game first showing up on Steam Early Access: “We’re thanking everyone who has joined us on the Hunt: Showdown journey with a free new Legendary Chain Pistol and an Iron Reliquary for participating in this event and the chance to unlock new Legendary Items and a new Legendary Hunter,” said Loïc Raimond, Live Service Producer for Hunt: Showdown. “Our previous live events have proved really popular. The team has cooked up something special for this event to celebrate three years of Hunt, and we can’t wait to see the community working together in the bayou.”

For the uninitiated, Hunt: Showdown puts players in the shoes of a bounty hunter, competing against others in matches in 1895 Louisiana, facing off against not just other bounty hunters, but monsters throughout the map. It’s a nightmarish version of the swampy state, with unsettling creatures and horrific bosses aplenty! Hunt: Showdown is currently out for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.