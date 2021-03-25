I Love You! Released by Moonchime Localization

Moonchime Localization is a new name in the visual novel localization game. Despite being new to the scene, they’ve gained interest due to their focus on otome, joseimuke and boys love titles.

Their first release is out now and it’s called I Love You! Taking place in high school, players follow the protagonist as she navigates school, friendship and potential romances. There are eight different endings to achieve over the game’s four hour playtime.

Curious to check I Love You! out for yourself? The game is available on itch.io with a pay what you want model. Be sure to throw some funds in if you enjoy what Moonchime Localization is doing.