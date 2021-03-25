Immortals Fenyx Rising: Myths of the Eastern Realm DLC Available Now

Ubisoft today dropped the second DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising, Myths of the Eastern Realm.

Get ready to soar into Chinese mythology today thanks to the latest story DLC from Immortals Fenyx Rising. In Myths of the Eastern Realm, the game takes players deep into Chinese lore where the goddess Nuwa attempts to restore balance following a disastrous war in Heaven. You’ll play as Ku, a brand new hew hero and last human following an event that tore a massive rift called the Scar into the sky.

Myths of the Easter Realm serves as a self-contained story. Set across three distinct locations, players will encounter monsters based on Chinese mythology, environmental puzzles, and other activities. Once you complete the DLC, you’ll be able to use special wings and new gear in the main campaign as cosmetics.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: Myths of the Eastern Realm is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, and Amazon Luna. It can be purchased standalone for $14.99 or as part of the $39.99 Season Pass.