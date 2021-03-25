MyTEAM Season 6 Announced for NBA 2K21

The continuation of the seasons for MyTEAM in NBA 2K21 will continue on Thursday with the release of Season 6. This season is titled Glitched Reality and will feature a mysterious twist, secret codes and more. A new level 40 prize, a signature challenge featuring Dewayne Wade, a new Glitched Tier, and literal secret codes to unlock will all be part of Season 6. You can start the season with a Sapphire Evo Jimmy Butler for Level 1. The summary of updates are listed below and you can read the full Courtside Report here.
- A new level 40 prize: the first Dark Matter Level 40 reward for MyTEAM, J.R. Smith;
- New signature challenge from season headliner Dwyane Wade;
- Collect up to a full 13 player lineup’s worth of reward Galaxy Opals by completing different MyTEAM mode challenges, including superstars like Rashard Lewis, Michael Redd, Jerry Sloan, Artis Gilmore and more.
- New Glitched tier in Domination with a Galaxy Opal Evo to Dark Matter Mel Daniels as the final 99 star reward;
- Start the new season off with a Sapphire Evo Jimmy Butler as the Level 1 reward;
- More secret codes for fans to uncover within MyTEAM Season 6.