NZXT Announces First AMD Chipset

NZXT has traditionally offered Intel chipsets for its system boards for custom PC builds. Today, NZXT announced it will be releasing its first AMD chipset for custom builds. The N7 B550 design is available in both a matte black or white color, this AMD B550 Gaming Motherboard will include Wi-Fi 6e and NZXT CAM features. RGB and fan customization is available via the CAM integration with four RGB channels and seven fan channels that are compatible with any manufacturer. The chipset, itself, is compatible with AMD Ryzen 3000, 4000 and 5000 series CPUs. This gaming motherboard also supports RAM overclocking up to 4733MHz and XMP. It is available now and it retails for $229.99.