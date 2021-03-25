Oddworld: Soulstorm Physical Editions Announced

The long wait for Oddworld: Soulstorm ends when the game releases digitally on April 6. But if you’re a fan of physical media, then you’ll be pleased to know Microids has you covered on PS5/PS4.

There will be a standard physical edition of the game available as a Day One “Oddition”. It’ll include digital copies of the soundtrack and artbook. Also on the docket is the Oddworld: Soulstorm Collector’s Oddition. This collectible set includes a nine inch figure of Abe, 160 page artbook, keychain, three art prints, stickers and tattoo all housed in a collectible box.

The only downside about these physical versions is that they won’t be out in time for launch. Instead you’ll be able to pick up either edition on PS4 or PS5 when they launch on July 6.