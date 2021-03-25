Psyonix Announces Rocket League Sideswipe on Mobile

Psyonix’s high-flying car soccer title has continued to remain popular over five years after its launch, as the indie hit went free-to-play last year and recently teamed up with the NFL and Ford by adding new themed in-game items and events.

Now, Psyonix is looking to translate the vehicular sport onto mobile devices with the recent announcement of Rocket League Sideswipe. Set to launch on iOS and Android for free later this year, Sideswipe will feature two minute 1v1 or 2v2 matches that aims to simplify the controls on mobile devices while still retaining some of the base game’s more advanced mechanics. Sideswipe will also include car customization and an online ranking system, with a beta planned in the coming months ahead of its launch.

For more on Rocket League Sideswipe, check out the alpha gameplay below, while Rocket League is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch.