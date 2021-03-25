Razer Announces New Kraken Gaming Headset

Razer has announced that the next Kraken gaming headset is now available at Razer.com and authorized retailers. The Kraken V3 X gaming headset remains focused on a lightweight design while improving on the audio components to improve the audio experience. The TriForce 40mm audio drivers that powered the Blackshark V2 eSports headset has been included on the latest Kraken. Along with 7.1 Surround Sound, a Cardioid Mic is included for clear communication while gaming. The Kraken V3 X weighs in at 285g and features hybrid fabric and memory foam ear cushions to provide the expected comfort that the series has offered. RGB is also included on the ear cups via the Razer logo and is customizable with 16.8 million colors. The Kraken series continues to be the most affordable gaming headset that is powered by Razer Chroma as the Kraken V3 X retails for $69.99.