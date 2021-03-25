Take a Look at the Monster Hunter Rise Launch Trailer, First Title Update Further Detailed

Although it’s still not available until tomorrow in North America, Monster Hunter Rise saw the release of a launch trailer since most of the world has been given the chance to dive into the title. This showcases much of what players already know but is a warm welcome to what’s to come for people picking it up. The new to this trailer is the reveal of a brand new Monster; Apex Rathalos. Like most other Apex monsters he’s likely to appear in the Rampage quests as a terrifyingly challenging foe players will need to take on in order to protect Kamura village from the onslaught.

In addition to the trailer drop, the official Monster Hunter Rise site also update with a sneak peak at the first series of paid DLC that will launch along side the game in multiple regions as it unlocks and becomes available. This includes some brand new layered armor, poses, makeup and voices among many other little goodies.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now in most regions and soon in North America with the first free title update coming at the end of April. Check out the launch trailer below: