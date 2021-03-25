Tales from the Borderlands Now Available on Switch

The episodic series Tales from the Borderlands is officially available on the Nintendo eShop — with an introductory discount to boot! The series, which plays more like a Telltale adventure (because it is) than traditional Borderlands, follows the antics of Atlas Corporation CEO Rhys, who starts the game unwittingly running afoul of a mysterious masked person, who then kidnaps him, demanding information of him. From there, the game proceeds, in true Telltale fashion, like a choose-your-own-adventure game, with every choice unlocking a different branch of the story.

Tales from the Borderlands on the Switch comes with all five of the original episodes and will release for $19.99 until April 11, when it will raise to its normal price of $24.99 in the US.