Ys and Trails of Cold Steel Games Coming to Stadia

Stadia ownership has just become more attractive to JRPG fans as four great titles have been announcing for the streaming platform: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (April 1, $39.99), Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (Summer 2021, $59.99), The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (April 1, $59.99) and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (April 9, $59.99). For those want to dive into these titles but haven’t played the earlier entries, both Trails of Cold Steel titles contain comprehensive summaries of previous installments and key terms to keep you up to speed with the plot to date. With the Ys titles, each game is a self contained story so familiarity with the series isn’t necessary to enjoy those games but each game contains nods and references to previous titles. The Ys titles are fast paced action RPG while the Trails of Cold Steel titles are a modern take on traditional turn based combat. Below are brief descriptions of each game provided by the publisher, along with a trailer and our review of each game linked in the title.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox:

Adol Christin is cursed by a mysterious woman and becomes a Monstrum, a powerful being who can exorcise monsters. To escape from the Prison City of Balduq, he must ally with five other Monstrums, each with their own unique Gifts, and stop the Grimwald Nox, a shadowy dimension on the verge of overflowing into the real world.

Feared Protectors: Play as any of the six notorious Monstrums, each with their own unique Gifts that grant abilities such as scaling sheer walls or detecting hidden objects to protect the city from shadowy creatures.

The World Within the Walls: Explore the massive city, accept quests to aid the townsfolk, and enter the Grimwald Nox to vanquish the threats to Balduq.

Strength of the Night: Familiar mechanics such as Flash Move and Flash Guard allow you to outmaneuver your foes, while new additions such as Gifts and Boost Mode further augment your ability to fight.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIUviBf_DKs

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA:

Embark on a classic Ys adventure with the eighth installment in this epic series! When Adol awakens shipwrecked and stranded on a cursed island, he and the other shipwrecked passengers form a village and explore the isle. Amidst this, Adol begins to dream of a mysterious blue-haired maiden…

An Epic Tale: Follow Adol on his latest adventure and uncover the mysteries of the cursed island.

Party On! Change your playable character on-the-fly as you battle ferocious foes in lighting-fast combat.

Another Side: Unravel the mystery of the blue-haired maiden Dana through her unique gameplay sections.

It Takes a Village! Rescue your fellow shipwrecked passengers and bring them to your village where they will provide valuable services.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOC4iUBdxps

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV:

IT’S WAR! The continent of Zemuria is dragged into conflict as the Erebonian Empire mobilizes the full force of its military. The heroes of Class VII old and new must unite to end the conflict before it consumes the continent.

The Ultimate Class Reunion: Boasting the largest roster in series history, heroes from all over seek to join the cause! The heroes of Class VII unite with Crossbell’s Special Support Section and even the heroes of Liberl.

Battle Most Refined: New and returning systems join the already polished combat of The Legend of Heroes series, including the ability to summon giant mechs to the field for devastating attacks, engage in Auto Battle for more expedient combat, and utilize Lost Arts, the most powerful Orbal magic capable of turning the tide of battle.

Pursuits of the War Weary: In between epic battles, catch a breather with a number of mini-games including returning favorites like Vantage Master, and fishing and puzzle games, as well as all-new pursuits like Poker, Blackjack, and the Horror Coaster.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCZgZjhLC1I

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III:

Rean Schwarzer, a military student turned war hero, finds himself at the center of a dark plot that threatens to upheave the foundations of his homeland. To face the oncoming storm, he must prepare a new generation of heroes as an instructor at the newly-formed branch campus and guide them toward an unknown future…

Welcome to the New Class VII: Explore the newly annexed lands of the Empire with a brand new squad, and catch up with familiar faces from the past.

An Immersive Story: Experience an epic story developed across three titles, and crafted for new and old fans alike. Also includes an interactive introduction to catch up new players to the ongoing story so anyone can dive right in to the world of Trails of Cold Steel.

Combat Honed to a Fine Edge: Challenge oncoming threats with a combat system that has been refined over the course of decades. The addition of features like Brave Order and the Break System open up new possibilities in battle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFOf_iCrNaY