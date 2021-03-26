Cyberpunk Shooter The Ascent Gets a 4K Co-op Trailer

During the initial few Xbox Series X showcases last year, several indie titles were showcased alongside the other heavy hitters, though one title did appear to get lost in the shuffle. That would be The Ascent, an action-shooter RPG from developers Neon Giant and publisher Curve Digital. At today’s ID@Xbox Twitch Gaming Showcase, though, the game resurfaced, and to further emphasize how The Ascent is a natural fit for the XSX, it gave us a new 4K trailer that showed off an incredible amount of detail in the cyberpunk world of Veles.

The graphics were only one highlight of the new clip, though, as the main focus is on the game’s co-op action, where players will be able to bring along up to three friends via online or co-op play in order to help them find out what happened to the Ascent Group. The mega-corporation that owns our hero and their district suddenly shut down for unknown reasons, a situation that now threatens the district, so players will need to deduce what happened to the titular Ascent. Discovering the solution to this mystery just so happens to require an insane amount of firearms, mind you, and hopefully that helps towards crafting a stellar action game when The Ascent arrives on XSX, XB1, and PC later this year.