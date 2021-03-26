A Magic Staff and Low-Poly World in New Omno Trailer

It’s hard to get more versatile than a staff. It makes a great walking aid, can be a handy lever, is super-useful as a weapon, and with a good shot of magic even makes for a nice hoverboard. The young adventurer in Omno has gotten ahold of a staff that can do all that and more, making the perfect aid to explore a mysterious world in search of…? It’s hard to say, seeing as the plot is intentionally vague, but the explorer probably has a good reason to be out there. Honestly, if it’s just to check out the wonders of the low-poly landscape and the creatures that live there, that’s probably more than enough.

The Omno Kickstarter has been complete for well over two years now and since that time work has proceeded on bringing the game to life. The original demo was replaced with a free Omno Prologue that’s well worth a play, but other than that it’s been pretty quiet until today’s new trailer. This comes with the news that Omno is releasing on Xbox One and Gamepass, in addition to PS4, PC, and a little after that Switch. It’s coming out in the release window of Summer 2021, so it’s not more than a few more months before we finally get to make full use of the magic staff in pursuit of whatever it may be driving the explorer across his beautiful, mysterious land.