Call of Duty 2021 Reportedly Returning to World War II

The Sledgehammer Games developed Call of Duty 2021 might be returning to a familiar setting.

The Call of Duty franchise has had five mainline titles set during World War II, and a sixth might be arriving this year according to reports. Known Call of Duty leaker Modern Warzone states that the game will indeed take place during the World War II era, though they didn’t delve into which theatre of war the game would take place in. Eurogamer was able to verify that the setting and working title of Vanguard are indeed correct.

The working title for the project is reportedly Call of Duty: Vanguard, though it remains to be seen if this will become the game’s official title. According to the leaker, parts of the game or cutscenes will take place in the 1950s. Eurogamer states that, from their understanding, the game features a ‘traditional WW2 setting.’ If these 1950s sections are accurate, they could serve merely as an epilogue, or perhaps a veteran telling his story.

The return to World War II so suddenly would be a surprise. Before 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII, the Call of Duty franchise hadn’t seen a World War II entry since 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War. If true, this would be the most diverse three years of Call of Duty titles ever with a modern day title in 2019 (Modern Warfare), a Cold War title in 2020 (Black Ops Cold War), and World War II in 2021. Of course, take all this with a pinch of salt until Activision and Sledgehammer Games make an announcement.

