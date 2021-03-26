Drinkbox Reveals Action-RPG Game Nobody Saves the World

While Drinkbox Studios are typically best known for the Guacamelee! games, we should remember that they also gave us a unique take on RPGs with Severed. And now they once again delve into into finding ways to create innovative RPGs with their latest title, Nobody Saves the World. Revealed today at the ID@Xbox Twitch Gaming Showcase, the game sees you literally playing as Nobody as you explore procedurally generated dungeons on a rather bizarre yet hopefully epic journey to stop the forces of the Calamity.

The trailer below shows the benefit of being a literal nobody (albeit one with newfound access to a magic wand), as the game has Nobody able to take on several different forms, each acting as a different character class. New Forms are unlocked by completing quests, which contribute to the game’s progression in place of grinding. You can even mix and match abilities from certain Forms and place them on others, allowing a lot of different playstyles. Mix all of that with a humorous style, and Nobody Saves the World should hopefully be another hit for Drinkbox when it comes to XSX, XB1, and PC later this year.