First Gameplay Shown for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Back in 2019, Daedalic Entertainment announced that they would be developing an action-adventure game based on everyone’s favorite riddle-providing creature from The Lord of the Rings, Gollum.

Since that original announcement, little has been shared about the upcoming title, outside of a release window shift earlier this year that pushed the game back to 2022. Now, the German studio is ready to show their first brief look at gameplay for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which can be seen below as Gollum hunts for his beloved precious.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to launch next year on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.