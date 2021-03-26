Fishing RPG ‘Moonglow Bay’ Announced in New Trailer

Fishing can be quite a relaxing activity or an intense sport and Moonglow Bay looks to combine both aspects with RPG elements. This new title comes from Coatsink and the team at Bunnyhug Games and was revealed via an announce trailer as part of Xbox ID.

You take on the role of an amateur fisher hoping to fulfill their late partners final wish. Hone your skills, work with other characters and discover unique species of fish within a quaint town. There are also recipes to craft, upgrades to your gear and explore various environments. Its charming voxel graphics and emotional story brings something magical to your journey.

Read more about Moonglow Bay on the official website and check out the announcement trailer below. It is set to arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and Steam sometime this year.