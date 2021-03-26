Melty Blood: Type Lumina Announced For Consoles

Project LUMINA and developer French Bread have just announced Melty Blood: Type Lumina, a new fighting game based on the world “Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon-” universe. This next addition to the Melty Blood series will function as a prequel to the original, but will retain most of the features fans have come to expect. It will also sport HD visuals and a new fighting system.

According to Project Lumina, Melty Blood: Type Lumina will feature ten playable characters at its outset. Each of these is supposedly distinct in terms of style and players will be able to set their own custom color schemes no matter who they choose. Single player modes include Story, Time Attack and Survival. There are no surprises here: story has players fighting through each character’s own story, time attack challenged players to finish fights as quickly as possible and Survival saddles players with a single health bar and an endless series of fights to slog through.

New additions to the fighting system include the “Rapid Beat” feature, which enables players to perform combos with repeated pressing of the attack buttons. Other features are planned, but French Bread has no details to share at the moment.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina launches in 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.