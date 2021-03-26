Rising Hell Climbs Out of Early Access This May

Having entered Early Access in late 2019, Tahoe Games’ Rising Hell stood out in a sea of roguelikes thanks to its impressive pixel art, pulse-pounding metal soundtrack, and intense action, among other things. But while the game’s protagonists still have let to fully claw their way out of Hell, they are finally ready to crawl out of Early Access, as the game is now set for a full release this May. Accompanying this news is a new trailer showcasing even more of the devilish gameplay, which you can check out below.

The main reason the game’s characters have yet to escape Hell is an obvious one: The game is currently lacking its final boss and any endings, which will be added in the game’s 1.0 launch alongside several various bits of polish and gameplay tweaks. And on top of that, the game will now be hitting all major platforms as well thanks to publisher Toge Productions…albeit with an odd release schedule. Rising Hell arrives for the PS4 on May 18, PC on May 19, Switch on May 20, and XB1 on May 21. A bit of a weird rollout, but at least more people have the chance to experience it now. And if you really can’t wait, you can at least get a taste of Rising Hell right now with the free prologue on Steam, which we recommend.