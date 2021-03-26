The Stars Are Looking Quite Spooky in Haunted Space

Space is a dangerous place by its very nature. Between the absolute cold, the sucking vacuum and the sheer enormity of it all, it’s hazardous in the extreme. However, it looks like that wasn’t quite dangerous enough for the universe of Haunted Space. On top of all the normal dangers of space travel, the residents of the Neterun Galaxy to deal with space ghosts and colossi too. Apparently it’s all worth it though.

Upon entering the world of Haunted Space, players gear up as “raiders.” Their task is to plunge into the depths of the many ruins left behind by a certain ancient civilization, find valuable resources and information, and avoid a grisly death at the hands of the ghosts still haunting them. There are also deadly monsters floating out among the stars, monsters that need to be neutralized if humanity is going to continue making headway in the Neterun Galaxy.

Players can explore and fight as they choose: either freely or via quests. They can customize and upgrade their ships, fight in first or third-person mode and even highly customize their experience. Haunted Space’s copilot system allows player to enjoy a control experience as simple as an arcade shooter all the way up to a complete space simulation. It’s up to the player’s preference.

Haunted Space doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s already confirmed for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X\S.