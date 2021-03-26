The Wild At Heart Gets Unleashed on May 20

The Wild at Heart finally has a solid release date. Humble Games and Moonlight Kids announced today that their deep woods adventure game will be launching for PC and Xbox on May 20. This announcement was accompanied by a brand-new trailer showcasing the game’s curious art style and Pikmin-like mechanics.

As a pair of children lost in the woods, players must find their way home by delving ever-deeper in to the mysterious forest realm. The Wild at Heart gives players several options as to how they approach this. They can set up camps, gather resources for crafting and command strange little creatures in battle as they try to both uncover the mysteries of this place and find their way home.