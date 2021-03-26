Wrestling, Basketball Collide Again in Ultimate Rivals: The Court

There’s a long, somewhat-hidden tradition of crossovers between professional wrestling and basketball, most famously exemplified by Dennis Rodman’s illustrious career in the ring, but the two sports are even more inextricably linked. Dig deeper and you’ll quickly find out about plenty of wrestlers — like The Big Show and Kevin Nash — both of whom had good college careers before moving on to wrestling and becoming some of the biggest names in the sport.

But what you never see is the crossover going the other way — what wrestler moves on to become a professional NBA player? Ultimate Rivals: The Court is, evidently, looking to answer that question, integrating WWE Superstars and Legends into the roster of the game in the personages of Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks, with six more coming in the next few months.

The game will also see athletes from many other professional sports leagues like the NHL, MLB and the National Women’s Soccer Team. The Court will continue the arcade tradition of Ultimate Rivals: The Rink, with obvious callbacks to that favorite big-headed-player masterpiece, NBA Jam, even including voice actor Tim Kitzrow, who was basically the sports game voice of the childhood of anyone over the age of 30.

Ultimate Rivals: The Court is due for release later this year on Apple Arcade, with future releases planned on Steam and consoles.