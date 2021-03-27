Nintendo Minute Faces Fierce Foes in Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise has released, and as everyone is diving into hunting so are Nintendo Minute’s Kit and Krysta. This time around they’re taking on the Kulu-Ya-Ku together with their trusty furred companions by their side to take them down. For this gameplay Krysta pairs up with the dual blades, while Kit takes on the musical hunting horn. Their fun but chaotic hunt gives a great taste of what exactly Monster Hunter Rise has to offer to anyone still looking to pick it up.

Monster Hunter Rise is out now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the latest Nintendo Minute hunt below: