Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Two Gets Some New Content

Treyarch today revealed new content heading to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as part of Season Two Reloaded.

Those looking for something new to do in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are in luck. Season Two Reloaded drops tonight at 9pm PST and Warzone tomorrow at 11pm PST. The new content was highlighted back when Season Two first launched, and will finally be made available for players.

On the multiplayer front, Miami Strike joins the 6v6 map rotation and serves as a tighter, daytime version of the current Miami map. There’s also a new Gunfight map, Mansion, as well as a multi-team map, Golova. There’s also the new ZRG 20mm sniper for players to earn by completing an in-game challenge. You can also buy it as part of the Jackpot Sniper bundle in the store.

Over on the Zombies front, the Dark Aether spreads to a whole new region; Sanatorium Night. The release of the new region coincides with a new Outbreak objective, Secure, where you must kill zombies in a perimeter.

No word yet on what new content is coming to Warzone, but players will be happy to know that file sizes are decreasing. New optimizations have allowed Raven Software to trim the required space needed. Here’s the amount of GBs taken off each version:

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4: 10.9 GB (Warzone Only) / 30.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S / Xbox One: 14.2 GB (Warzone Only) / 33.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

PC: 11.8 GB (Warzone Only) / 30.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.