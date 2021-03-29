EA Golf is Back With EA Sports PGA Tour

Competition in sports games were once a major part of pushing the genre forward. In the last ten years, this hasn’t really been the case outside of soccer titles and the occasional NBA game. 2K absorbed HB Studios a few weeks ago as The Golf Club was converted over to the official PGA Tour 2K series. After EA decided to drop Tiger Woods in 2014, EA released one PGA title in 2015 with Rory McIllroy. This game had a lot of promise, but ultimately EA abandoned it. This left the PGA video game universe in limbo until 2K and HB Studios started to use it. Now, EA is back in the game with EA Sports PGA Tour.

The latest PGA game from EA is the first since Rory McIllroy PGA Tour. In the press release, EA has already confirmed that it will feature a career mode and players will have the choice to play either against, or as, PGA Tour Pros. The PLAYERS Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs will all be part of the game, but no word on Augusta National. We do know Tiger Woods is exclusively inked with 2K and that decision may have been based EA Sports PGA Tour potentially happening. Ten years ago, the Tiger Woods PGA Tour series from EA was at its peak and personally got me interested in not only understanding the game of golf but also playing it. EA Sports PGA Tour will run on a next generation version of the Frostbite Engine.

“EA SPORTS and the PGA TOUR have created some of the most memorable golf video game experiences together, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our sports portfolio with a new golf title on next-gen hardware,” said Cam Weber, EVP & GM, EA SPORTS. “Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world’s top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA TOUR courses and win the FedExCup.”

“We’ve partnered with EA SPORTS to bring immersive golf video game experiences to fans of all ages for years,” said Len Brown, PGA TOUR Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President Licensing and Merchandising. “We are thrilled to continue working with EA SPORTS on its golf franchise to authentically represent the PGA TOUR for the next generation. The newest game will give golf fans another way to experience their favorite sport, or to discover their passion for it.”