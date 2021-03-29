Monster Hunter Rise has Shipped 4 Million Copies Worldwide

Capcom today revealed that the Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise has already pushed a lot of units around the world.

The Monster Hunter series has grown into a worldwide phenomenon since its inception in 2004. In total, it has shipped 66 million units as of December 31, 2020 across the world, and that number is set to expand thanks to Monster Hunter Rise. Since the game’s launch on Switch last week, Rise has shipped 4 million units across the globe.

Monster Hunter Rise is the latest entry in the Monster Hunter franchise, and the first to be developed on the RE Engine. Filled with new monsters and locales, Rise is filled to to the brim with all kinds of hunting adventures. The game features both local and online co-op play.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on Switch.