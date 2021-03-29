Roccat Launche New Vulcan Pro Optical-Tactile RGB Gaming Keyboard

Roccat, Turtle Beach’s Germany based PC Peripheral company, has revealed its new Vulcan Pro Optical-Tactile RGB Gaming Keyboard as the latest addition to its award winning line of Vulcan Keyboards. The new Vulcan Pro Optical-Tactile variant combines the speed of Roccat’s groundbreaking Titan Optical Switch technology with the popular Tactile mechanical switch feeling. This combination is designed to give gamers unrivaled speed and precision. The Titan Optical Switch registers response rates up to 100 times faster than conventional mechanical switches in additional to double the lifespan of conventional mechanical switches. The Vulcan Pro Optical-Tactile RGB Gaming Keyboard is available at select US retailers for a MSRP of $199.99 and will be available in select regions across the EU later this year.

“Now serious PC gamers have two very fast optical switch options – Tactile or Linear – for the Vulcan Pro, which is our fastest keyboard yet,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager of PC Products at Turtle Beach. “Some PC gamers love the smooth ease of our Speed switches, while others prefer a bit more feedback which is where the Tactile switches come into play. Whatever your preference, the Vulcan Pro keyboards feel great, look beautiful on your desktop with their AIMO RGB lighting, and offer a true advantage by being faster than the competition.”