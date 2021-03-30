Evil Genius 2: World Domination Starts its Conquest Today

After years of scheming, Evil Genius 2: World Domination is finally here and ready to dominate the competition. As one of the world’s most brilliant and evil minds, fans have the chance to build a world conquering organization and bring the planet to its knees. What happens after that? Well, that all depends on how the evil genius happens to be feeling, doesn’t it?

In Evil Genius 2: World Domination, players must choose from one of four different geniuses and campaigns. Each genius has their own strengths, and each campaign comes with its own challenges. Geniuses can also choose from three different island bases, completely customize their evil lairs and come up with all manner of devilish traps to thwart the Forces of Justice. Not everything always works as well as it could, but Evil Genius 2: World Domination should still prove to be a deviously good time for those who already enjoy these sorts of games.