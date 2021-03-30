NekoNyan Announces Five Visual Novel Localizations

NekoNyan are one of the newer visual novel companies on the market. Even so, they’ve made quite a splash with a number of releases already available on PC.

This week the company finally revealed five of their secret projects. There’s a wide variety of titles in the bunch. Below are the titles and their percentages to give an idea of how far out they still are:

Koikari: Love for Hire – 90% translated, 69.69% edited

Cafe Stella and the Reapers’ Butterflies – 50% translated, 50% edited

Sugar Style – 100% translated, 100% edited, QA 80%

The Future Radio and the Artificial Pigeons – 100% translated, 36% edited

Aoi Tori – No status percentages revealed

So it doesn’t appear that any game will be ready to launch right away, but Sugar Style is probably not too far out.