Ratchet & Clank to Receive 60 FPS Patch on PS5 Next Month

Last month, Sony revealed that Insomniac’s 2016 PS4 reboot of everyone’s favorite lombax and robot duo was going to be available for free as part of the company’s Play at Home initiative.

This free offer, which also includes nine other PS4 and PSVR titles, is currently running until tomorrow, March 31, and Insomniac is looking to make the deal a bit more tempting for PS5 owners. In the tweet below, the developer announced that Ratchet & Clank will be receiving a free patch in April that will boost the FPS from 30 to 60 on PS5, which is great timing considering the next entry, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is set to arrive exclusively on PS5 on June 11.

Ratchet & Clank (2016) will be playable in 60 FPS on PS5 after a new update in April! As part of the Play at Home campaign, download the game for free now through 3/31. #RatchetPS4https://t.co/Iw6CMNByFU pic.twitter.com/VEFiW3IMWK — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 29, 2021

