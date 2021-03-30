Razer Unveils New Apparel Line for Gamers

By

Razer is not only known for its peripherals and accessories, but the company is also the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers. Today, Razer has announced a new apparel line that will drop on April 7 at 7 PM PST. The Kanagawa Wave Apparel drop is the second of Razer’s environmental initiative as part of #GoGreenWithRazer. This release will feature a hoodie, t-shirt, tank top, shorts, and cap that are all comprised of high-quality fabrics that are made of 100% recycled marine plastics. This is part of a greater initiative to remove marine plastics from the oceans and make them useable for various products. You will be able to purchase the apparel here on April 7 and these items will go fast.