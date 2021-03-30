RetroMania Wrestling Runs Wild on the Switch

RetroMania Wrestling has been out on PC for a couple of weeks, and after its recent Xbox One release, it’s finally time to enjoy this pro wrestling throwback anywhere! RetroMania is now available on the Switch after a brief delay, and offers up a ton of arcade-style thrills for pro wrestling fans from any age range. Younger fans will enjoy being able to play as John Morrison, Jeff Cobb, Zack Sabre Jr, Colt Cabana, Nick Aldis, and Warhorse – while fans of legends are in for a treat as well.

Icons like the Road Warriors provide a challenge for tag team fans, while those who have always wanted to play as Nikita Koloff and Austin Idol can do so now for the first time ever. There’s a lot of fun to be had here, with singles, triple threat, tag team, and fatal four way matches available with elimination options or one fall to a finish. The Retro Rumble features Aztec Warfare rules with pins and submissions counting alongside the 10 Pounds of Gold, where players can fight for Nick Aldis’ NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and learn that it’s one thing to win a title – but it’s another to defend it. The game has a nice 15% off launch discount on the Switch, bringing it to $25.49. That gets you the whole game including all of its post-release DLC characters – which will include James Storm, Chris Brey, and Mr. Hughes.