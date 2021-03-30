‘Whack-a-Mole’ Update Brings New Mutations, Gigantic Weapons to Dead Cells

Dead Cells just received its 23rd update today, and it’s a big one. Now that the the “Whack-a-Mole” update is live Dead Cells fans can discover and wreak havoc with any of three excessively large weapons. Players can cook-up some pain with the Oven Axe, crush their enemies with The Toothpick or literally put them in their grave with the Tombstone. With armaments like these, perhaps the monsters will think twice about attacking.

The “Whack-a-Mole” update also adds three new mutations for fans to play around with. The first, “Execution,” instantly kills enemies with less than fifteen percent health. The effect is cut in half for bosses though. Next is “Barbed Tips,” which inflicts damage over time to enemies struck by arrows. The more arrows they’re stuck with, the more damage this mutation will add. There’s also “Point Blank” which adds a certain percentage of bonus damage to close range attacks. Like many past updates, This one is free for all those who already own Dead Cells. All fans have to do to try it out is boot the game up.

Dead Cells is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.