Corsair Unveils New K55 RGB Gaming Keyboards

Corsair has announced the latest additions to its K55 RGB gaming keyboard line. There will be two new keyboards with an emphasis on aesthetics and design. The K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT will both offer necessary features for gamers either looking to purchase their first keyboard or upgrade. Both keyboards come armed with six macro keys that are customizable or can directly integrate with the Elgato Streaming Deck for options while streaming. Seven dedicated media keys are also included on both keyboards so adjusting volume and starting and stopping playback are easily accessible.

Both the K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT are built for longevity. The keyboards are IP42-rated to protect against dust and spills and include switches that offer a tactile bump. Both releases also offer anti-ghosting and a Windows Key Lock to avoid interruption while gaming. The main difference between the two keyboards comes with the integrated RGB. The PRO offers five zones of RGB backlighting with six color profiles preloaded on the keyboard. If you pay a little extra, the PRO XT offers per-key lighting that is customizable via the CORSAIR iCUE software. The PRO XT also includes ten on-board color presets. The Corsair K55 RGB PRO retails for $49.99 while the PRO XT retails for $69.99.