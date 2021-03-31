Genshin Impact Officially Announced for PlayStation 5

miHoYo today announced a proper PS5 version of their massively popular title, Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact, a free-to-play action-RPG, has been a massive success since its initial launch back in September 2020. Available on PS4, PC, iOS, and Android devices, the game became quite popular and managed to gross over $1 billion within six months of release. This spring, it’ll have the opportunity to grow even more with an official PS5 version.

Genshin Impact arrives on PS5 this spring with enhanced visuals, faster loading, and DualSense support. We’ll have to wait for more details to get a better understanding about what makes these visuals so enhanced. The trailer doesn’t provide many if any hints at all about what to expect from the port.

Genshin Impact is available now for free on PS4, PC, iOS, and Android devices, and sometime this spring on PS5. It is currently playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility. The game is apparently still in development for Switch, but miHoYo has been very quiet about what’s going on with that version.