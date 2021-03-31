Monster Hunter Rise Guide: Where to Find All Endemic Life

Unlike in previous Monster Hunter titles, the Endemic Life found in Rise is hugely beneficial to hunters trying their best to take down their terrifyingly large opponents. Endemic life became a major feature in Monster Hunter World where most acted as simple pets, while a small handful could actually effect the monster and be of aid. Of course, there’s a lot of endemic life in Rise and sometimes it’s not immediately clear what they do, so we’re going to run down each individual one and how they’re useful while in a quest.

Permabuffers



These useful creatures, known as Spiribirds, permanently buff a hunter while out on a quest. There’s a maximum that can be grabbed of each type, but they’re great to pick up if there’s any on the way to a monster. Their effectiveness will vary based on the Petalace the hunter currently has equipped.

Red Spiribird

Permanently increases attack power for the duration of a quest. Found in all maps.

Orange Spiribird

Permanently increases defense for the duration of the quest. Found in all maps.

Green Spiribird

Permanently increases health for the duration of the quest. Found in all maps.

Yellow Spiribird

Permanently increases stamina for the duration of the quest. Found in all maps.

Prism Spiribird

Permanently increases all stats to max for the duration of the quest. Found in special quests like Rampages and Challenges.

Hunting Helpers



The hunting helpers are endemic life that can be picked up and held in the helper cage during a quest. Up to five of these can be held at once and will leave to make room for another once used up. There’s no limit to how many can be used during a quest and many offer beneficial aid against monsters.

Poisontoad

This creature and other ailment toads first appeared in Monster Hunter World where kicking it would cause a large poison cloud to appear. Now it can be placed near a monster to poison them with a cloud of purple dust, but will also affect hunters who walk into this cloud.

Paratoad

The Paratoad can be found and placed near a monster in order to paralyze them with a cloud of yellow dust, but will also affect hunters who walk into this cloud. Found in the Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands and Sandy Plains.

Sleeptoad

The Sleeptoad can be found and placed near a monster in order to paralyze them with a cloud of yellow dust, but will also affect hunters who walk into this cloud. Found in the Frost Islands, Sandy Plains and Flooded Forest.

Blastoad

The Blastoad can be found and placed near a monster in order to do damage them with a sudden explosive cloud, but this will also damage hunters who are too close to it. Found in the Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns.

Firebeetle

Throwing a firebeetle at a monster causes them to be afflicted with fireblight which causes them to take damage continually and flinch more often until it wears off. Found in the Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains and Lava Caverns.

Mudbeetle

Throwing a mudbeetle at a monster causes them to be afflicted with waterblight which softens the monster’s hide making them easier to damage. Found in the Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns.

Thunderbeetle

Throwing a thunderbeetle at a monster causes them to be afflicted with thunderblight which causes non-blunt weapons to deal stun damage. Found in the Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns.

Snowbeetle

Throwing a snowbeetle at a monster causes them to be afflicted with iceblight which causes them to slow down unless already exhausted. Found in the Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains and Flooded Forest.

Stinkmink

Using a stinkmink will cause it to create smoke that attracts nearby monsters to the hunter who used it, causing them to be followed in order to lure them in any direction. Found in all maps.

Escuregot

This adorable snail creature will cause a field of healing powder to appear in the area it’s placed, healing both the hunter who used it and any nearby allies. Found in the Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains and Flooded Forest.

Puppet Spider

When set near a monster the puppet spider will shoot out a sticky web that can restrain the monster in order to mount them. Found in the Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands and Lava Caverns.

Wailnard

The wailnard can be set down before letting out a loud scream that attracts monsters, making it great for distractions or drawing a monster to a select area. Found in the Shrine Ruins.

Trapbugs

These helpful little bugs will scatter along the ground when placed, causing monsters to injure themselves and flinch if they come into contact with them. Found in the Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands and Sandy Plains.

Antidobra

This useful snake can be placed in order to spew out a smoke that will cure various poisons in addition to giving hunters a temporary resistance as well. Found in the Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns.

Brewhare

The brewhare is not physically used, but when held in the helper cage will give bonuses to select consumable items a few times before running off. This includes health potions, rations and burnt meat. Found in the Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands and Sandy Plains.

Lanterbug

These bugs can be found attached to walls and picking one up will give the user a temporary defense that mitigates damage taken by monsters. Multiple can also be picked up at once for added effect. Found in the Frost Islands, Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns.

Gustcrab

This crab can be picked up and placed in order to create a temporary windy vortex that will send hunters up into the air in order to read high places or get out of range from a monster attack. Found in the Sandy Plains and Lava Caverns.

Aurortle

These defensive turtles can be picked up and used in order to shield the hunter from one fatal blow, keeping them alive in times of danger. Found in the Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns.

Temp Buffers



These helpful creatures will offer a temporary buff for any hunter that picks them up, making them a worthy ally to not pass by without getting a little assistance.

Wirebug

These are the main mode of transportation up high cliffs and the like that hunters have two of at all times, but an additional one can be picked up while traversing a map for a short time. Found in all maps.

Vigorwasp

This creature first appeared in Monster Hunter World and when it is tapped out in the field will leave a healing liquid that will aid nearby hunters. Found in all maps.

Clothfly

A white butterfly that when tapped will disperse a powder that offers a temporary defense boost to anyone who comes near. Found in all maps.

Butterflame

A red butterfly that when tapped will disperse a powder that offers a temporary attack boost to anyone who comes near. Found in all maps.

Peepersects

A group of small butterflies that when tapped will disperse a dust that temporarily boosts stamina to any nearby hunters. Found in all maps.

Cutterfly

A red dragonfly that when tapped will disperse a powder that temporarily boosts a hunter’s ability to land critical hits. Found in the Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns.

Red Lampsquid

These squids can be found swimming in the water with others and passing over one will grant an increased chance of dealing critical strikes. Found in the Frost Islands.

Yellow Lampsquid

These squids can be found swimming in the water with others and passing over one will grant an increased defense up to 50%. Found in the Frost Islands.

Green Lampsquid

These squids can be found swimming in the water with others and passing over one will heal any passing hunters up a tiny amount. Found in the Frost Islands.

Golden Lampsquid

These squids can be found swimming in the water with others and passing over one will increase critical strike chance, defense and give a small heal to any hunters. Found in the Frost Islands.

Ensnaring Life



These occasionally fierce critters are a nuisance to monsters, but a hunter’s best friend in tricky situations if used wisely.

Flashfly

These small winged insects can be attacked or activated when nearby and let out a huge flash that can cause large monsters to flinch and become momentarily disoriented. Found in the Shrine Ruins and Sandy Plains.

Tricktoad

Hitting this floating toad will cause it to temporarily produce a dust that attracts monster to attack it, keeping monsters distracted for a brief amount of time. Found in the Frost Islands, Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns.

Pincercrab

This crab attaches itself to walls and will shoot out defensive balls of dirt if attacked, which will harm any monsters close enough to them. Found in the Sandy Plains.

Giganha

These fierce little fish are drawn to raw meat, and placing some near them will cause them to go into a frenzy and attack any monsters or hunters close to their vortex. Found in the Flooded Forest.

Echobat

These adorably dangerous creatures are extremely territorial and will surround large monsters acting like gunpowder, causing explosions that will harm whatever monster is close enough. Found in the Lava Caverns.

Crafty Creatures



These creatures are a unique type of lizard that won’t always appear, but offer items if found that every hunter will likely find beneficial.

Stone Lizards

There are three types of stone lizards that when kicked will drop a useful stone material such as earth stones or armor spheres depending on where they’re found. The three types in order of rarity are rock lizard, boulder lizard and scale lizard. Found in all maps.

Lucky Life



These two unique creatures offer rewards for any hunter that finds them, as they will appear randomly in a hunt and must be found in order to reap the rewards.

Fortune Owl

Finding one of these owls and getting close enough to touch it will cause any hunter to receive more money after a successful hunt. Found in all maps.

Felicicrow

Finding one of these birds and taking the twig from its beak will cause any hunter to receive more rewards after a successful hunt. Found in all maps.

Other



These creatures don’t fit any other category, but offer great benefits to anyone willing to make use of them.

Great Wirebug

These limited wirebugs can be placed on Jewel Lilies in order to transport a hunter high into the sky or to a secret area off into the distance. Can be used in all maps.

Golden Spiribugs

These large bugs tend to be found in groups around cliffs and can be collected to be used as a dye in Kamura village. Collecting them also restores small amounts of stamina, making it easier to climb cliffs with them around. Found in all maps.

Bombadgy

While technically not endemic life and actually considered a small monster, these unique creatures can be used similarly to endemic life with a little accuracy on the hunter’s part. The Bombadgy are full of a flammable gas when bloated that will cause them to explode upon being attacked. Aiming at the right time can send them flying into a monster, dealing a little damage. They are much more situational, but can be helpful nonetheless. Found in the Shrine Ruins.

Hopefully this information will help clear up just how useful each one of these creatures can be to any hunter and make successful hunting even easier!