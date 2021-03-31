Watch Shin Megami Tensei III’s Rebirth in Trailer Form

Coming up on its release in a couple of months, Atlus has released a brand new “The World’s Rebirth” trailer. This shows off an extra look on top of what we got to see a couple of weeks ago, showcasing the PlayStation 2 game in all its glory in beautiful HD.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster will be available on May 25 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. But, for anyone who wants to play the game early, if you spend an extra $20, you’ll get it four days early, along with gain access to numerous extras. These include Dante from Devil May Cry, Raidou from Devil Summoner, Little Master’s Mercy / Master’s Expectations Maps and 4 BGM packs.