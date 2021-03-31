Once a Joke, Nekopara – Catboys Paradise Becomes a Reality

Back in 2019, visual novel developer Neko Works made a fake announcement of a new game. The game was Nekopara – Catboys Paradise and it was just an April Fools’ gag. Yet interest never waned, and it looks like now that game is becoming a reality.

Nekopara – Catboys Paradise will be a free to download all-ages title available on Steam, Android and iOS. This is in contrast to the often very adult Nekopara series which is comprised of paid games. It will feature numerous famous voice actors to play the roles of the catboys.

The game is targeting a Summer 2021 release. This release helps to prove that every once in a while something good can come from April Fools’ jokes.