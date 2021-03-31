Pokémon TCG Expansion ‘Chilling Reign’ Set for June Release

Pokémon card collecting has seen a resurgence in the last couple of months, so fans better prepare for the latest announcement of new cards. The Chilling Reign expansion is coming this June and brings plenty of Crown Tundra inspiration.

Based on the Sword and Shield DLC for the video game series, this set of cards will include the debut of a few legends. Over 70 cards are coming including: Calyrex, Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres which have Pokémon V and Pokémon VMAX forms. There will also be Elite Trainer Boxes featuring Calyrex atop Glastrier and one with Spectrier.

With these powerful Pokémon, your competition will be put on ice but collections are going to look iced out. Check out the full announcement on the official website. Cards are set to release worldwide on June 18.